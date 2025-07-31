Patna AIIMS staffer's two minor children found charred to death in house; probe on

The burnt bodies of two minors, who were siblings, were found in a house in Janipur locality of Bihar's Patna, a police officer said Thursday. The police are recording the statements of the parents of the deceased.(Representational)

The burnt bodies of the two – a boy and a girl – were found in the same room. The deceased have been identified as Anjali Kumari (15) and Anshul Kumar (10).

While the cause of the incident is not yet known, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation on the matter, PTI news agency quoted the officer as saying.

“We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur locality,” the officer said, adding that the bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, according to PTI.

The police are recording the statements of the parents of the deceased. The mother of the two minors works as a security guard at AIIMS Patna, while their father is employed at the local election office.

Family of the minors alleges murder

The family of the two has alleged that someone set them on fire, India Today quoted the police as saying. The family said that someone killed them first and then set them on fire.

Lallan Gupta, the victims' father, told reporters that two to three men had been seen near the house, before the children were found dead in their room.

“If it was an accident, the boys would have run for their lives and could have even opened the door, but there was no such effort from their side,” Gupta said, according to India Today.

The children's mother discovered their bodies and called Gupta. Following this, several villagers gathered near the house as the police searched the scene to collect evidence.

A senior police officer said that after the family's allegations of a murder, they were probing the case from all possible angles.