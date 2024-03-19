 Patnaik aide says BJP-BJD alliance talks beyond politics | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Patnaik aide says BJP-BJD alliance talks beyond politics

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 19, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Odisha chief minister’s aide VK Pandian said Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not need the alliance to get re-elected

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s aide VK Pandian on Tuesday said that the alliance talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were beyond politics and a mark of great statesmanship of two great leaders. He said Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not need it to get re-elected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI/File)
“...Patnaik does not require the BJP support to win the sixth term in Odisha. I would say the same thing about...Modi,” he told News18. He added the alliance has no electoral value for the BJD or BJP. “If anything [alliance] happens, we will get to know.”

Pandian, who was Patnaik’s private secretary and quit the Indian Administrative Service in October 2023 to join BJD, said the chief minister considers politics a public service and this is one of the key reasons for his success. “He is also not seen as a politician. He has a great soul,” he said.

When asked about Patnaik’s successor, Pandian said the chief minister always says Odisha’s people will decide who will succeed him. “Patnaik is so popular, meticulous, and futuristic that I am sure he must have planned the future,” said Pandian, who is widely seen as the five-time chief minister’s successor.

The BJD said it would take all steps for the greater interests of the people of Odisha when it started the alliance talks with the BJP this month. The talks hit a wall over the BJP demand for at least 50 of the 147 assembly seats and seven ministerial posts in the next ministry including deputy chief minister. The BJP rank and file have opposed the alliance, saying it will help the BJD beat anti-incumbency.

Patnaik aide says BJP-BJD alliance talks beyond politics
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
