Pawan Kalyan calls for unity over ‘atrocities against Hindus’ after Bangladesh ISKCON priest’s arrest

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday urged unity in condemning the alleged arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The Jana Sena leader further called on Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take action against what he described as “atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh". Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (PTI)

“It is very painful to see what is happening out there. If anything happens in Palestine, an entire ecosystem will echo their pain, but when it happens in Bangladesh, no one responds,” Pawan Kalyan told ANI.

In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan appealed for collective support: “Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest ‘Chinmoy Krishna Das’ by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus. Indian army blood has been spilled, our resources had been spent, our Army Jawans lives had lost for Bangladesh formation. We are deeply disturbed by the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted. We plead @UN @UNinIndia to intervene.”

India on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) expressed its concern about Das's detention. Das is the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

“This incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

Responding strongly to India’s remarks, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the statement "unfounded" and claimed it was inconsistent with the spirit of the friendly relations between the two nations.

Dhaka emphasised that its judiciary is fully independent, and the government does not interfere in judicial proceedings.

Charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on Monday, was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. His bail plea was rejected, and he was sent to custody.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Das appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am. His lawyers sought bail, but the petition was denied, and the court ordered him to remain in jail.

Das faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. However, the complainant has reportedly expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, according to a minority leader.

ISKCON Bangladesh issued a statement condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged the government to foster peaceful coexistence. The organisation also outlined demands to address the ongoing violence and attacks against the Sanatani community in various parts of Bangladesh.

ISKCON's demands include holding those responsible for the attacks on Sanatanis accountable, safeguarding the civil rights of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other members of the Sanatani community, and implementing effective measures to ensure peace and harmony across all communities.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)