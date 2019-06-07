Pawar wants NCP workers to learn “RSS perseverance”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has advised party workers to take a cue from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to learn perseverance with reaching out to voters. Speaking in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday, Pawar asked workers not to give up when connecting with people, “something they can adopt from the RSS”.

“A BJP leader, during my interaction with him, said perseverance and discipline help us. I don’t think we should take everything what they are doing, but their skill in connecting and interacting with people is important and we should also follow that. Please keep this in mind when you start reaching out to people today or tomorrow,” said Pawar, during his interaction with workers after taking a review of various assembly segments in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency where his grand nephew Parth Pawar lost the Lok Sabha elections.

Workers of the Hindutva fountainhead, the RSS, have been a big support to the BJP during the elections, as they reached out to voters in a door-to-door campaign. The BJP has reaped the benefits of the RSS network vastly in 2014 and in 2019.

Learning from the debacle suffered during the LS elections, Pawar said, “If we do it from now on and connect with voters, then they won’t say you have come only when elections have arrived.” The party suffered major defeat in the polls, with only four of its candidates winning. NCP chief asked leaders to reach a consensus and suggest new faces for the assembly polls.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 01:44 IST