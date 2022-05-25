PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail

People's Democratic Party youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, got bail on Wednesday, party chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

“Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination,” Mufti tweeted.



Parra was arrested on November 25, 2020 by the National Investigation Agency after being questioned over his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. Parra, who was responsible for the party's revival in south Kashmir, was questioned after his name emerged during probe involving suspended cop Davinder Singh, who was also arrested after being caught travelling on the national highway with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders that year.

According to investigating officials, the NIA had come across phone records of Shafi Irfan Mir who was arrested along with Singh. It was found that Mir was in close contact with Parra.



During interrogation, Mir had claimed that Parra sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for his party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Parra was granted bail by the NIA court in January, but was again arrested by the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He had contested the district development council elections while still in jail but was not allowed to take oath.

