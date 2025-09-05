Peace hopes rise as key Manipur pact signed, National Highway-2 opened

The Centre on Thursday signed a landmark tripartite agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government, and convinced protesters to restart traffic on an arterial highway that was blocked for two years, potentially setting the stage for peace in the strife-torn state where at least 260 people have died in ethnic clashes since 2023. Security personnel stand guard along a street in Imphal on June 9, 2025, after violence erupted(AFP FILE PHOTO)

The Union home ministry (MHA) said a meeting among representatives of the MHA, Manipur government, and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) ended with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules).

“In a significant decision, the Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. KZC has given commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by GoI to maintain peace along NH-02,” the ministry said in a statement.

The developments came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to the state, his first since violence broke out in May 2023, around September 13. Modi, who is on a scheduled visit to Mizoram around that time, could hold public meetings in the Valley district of Imphal and the hill district of Churachandpur, officials aware of the matter said. To be sure, there is no official confirmation or announcement of a visit.

Imphal is a valley district where Meiteis reside, while Kuki-Zo tribals live in Churachandpur. The two regions have remained virtually partitioned since violence broke out in May 2023 with security agencies establishing buffer regions to tamp down on killings.

In the state, the announcement triggered mixed responses with Meitei groups warning of unrest and the Kuki organisations welcoming the signing of the pact.

The signing of the tripartite agreement is significant because a similar pact was abruptly terminated by then chief minister N Biren Singh in 2023 in an act that was seen as contributing to the deteriorating of relations between the Kuki and Meitei communities, and the proliferation of arms among militants.

The home ministry statement said that the new SoO agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) will be effective for one year.

“Among other provisions, the revised ground rules reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur, and the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the state of Manipur,” the statement added.

The statement further added that KNO and UPF agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest security camps, and stringent physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

“Joint monitoring group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement,” the statement added.

Officials said the opening of NH2 was equally significant because for the last two years, Meiteis were unable to travel to other states using the highway that was blocked by residents in Kangpokpi, a Kuki-Zo dominated district. Due to continuing hostilities, government attempts at restoring free movement in the state and running buses have repeatedly failed.

Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence since May 2023 in a widespread conflict that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has since singed almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year. Despite thousands of security personnel fanned across the state, violence has continued to erupt sporadically.

Over the last eight months, after the imposition of President’s Rule, security forces removed private bunkers and took back control of the national highway.

But the first attempt to restore free movement of people on March 8, 2025 between Meitei-dominated valley districts and Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts hit a roadblock because of protests by the Kuki-Zo residents in Kangpokpi. A civilian also died in firing during one such attempt on March 8.

Officials said the KZC assured that it will not block the highway or obstruct movement, but added that security forces will be posted on the Imphal-Dimapur road via Kangpokpi to ensure that there is no untoward incident. The Manipur administration is likely to renew free movement of state buses between the Valley and hill districts under a strict convoy.

The SoO agreement was first signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with 25 insurgent groups in August 2008 to cease hostilities and was renewed every year until the Manipur government withdrew from the pact in 2023.

The pact said insurgent groups had to stop all forms of violence and added that the Centre and the state would also not launch any operations as long as the groups followed agreed terms, such as confining cadres to designated camps, not allowing more than 20% of them to leave the camp at any given time, government inspections, arms deposited in armouries, and regular payments.

Dr Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation, said the breakthrough was achieved after several meetings over the last one and a half years. “Under the new terms and conditions, two camps will be closed while some are relocated.”

The KZC said that the issue of “reopening” NH-2 did not arise, as the road was never closed or blocked. “The NH-2 has consistently remained open for commuters and for the transportation of essential goods. Therefore, the question of ‘reopening’ does not arise, “ it said in a statement.

While former CM Singh repeatedly opposed SoO extension, senior state BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh issued a statement describing Thursday’s development as a significant venture to resolve the protracted crisis. Yumnam, seen by Biren Singh’s rival, has in recent months claimed to have the support of enough MLAs to form a new government in Manipur.

In Imphal, the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), an apex civil body of Meiteis, strongly opposed the extension of the SoO agreement.

AMUCO president Ph. Nando Luwang alleged that Kuki-Zo militants under the SoO remain one of the root causes of Manipur’s unrest. “The extension of SoO will only add fuel to the fire and reignite the unrest in Manipur,” he added.