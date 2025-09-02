Manipur gears up for ‘VVIP visit’, speculation rises on PM’s first trip since ethnic violence

The Manipur government has started extensive preparations for the upcoming visit of a VVIP in September amid growing speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be making his first trip to Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, though the official date has not been confirmed till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (DD Grab)

A high-level preparatory meeting chaired by the chief secretary was convened at the Manipur Secretariat on August 30, where senior officers from all key departments, security agencies, and district administrations were present.

People privy to the meeting said the deliberations focused on two principal venues — Kangla in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur — where major events are expected to be hosted. The Director General of Police was assigned responsibility for security, with directions to implement all measures outlined in the Blue Book. These include the installation of jammers, CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, sanitisation and anti-sabotage checks, in addition to crowd management and traffic regulation. The Special Protection Group (SPG) will coordinate closely with state police on the movement of the VVIP convoy and deployment of bulletproof vehicles. Proximity passes and other security clearances will also be issued under strict supervision.

People aware of the development indicated that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur for the first time after the violence broke out on May 3, 2023.” The scale of preparations and the level of coordination with the SPG have strengthened speculation that the Prime Minister himself could be the visiting VVIP.

The Raj Bhavan, according to officials, has been tasked with providing a dedicated VVIP room, should the need arise, and will also coordinate the list of dignitaries to be present at the airport reception as well as during the public programmes.

The health department has been directed to deploy Advanced Life Support ambulances, position dedicated medical teams at each venue, and ensure reserved blood supply at JNIMS, RIMS, and CMC. The Public Works Department, meanwhile, will repair and blacktop the routes from Imphal airport to Kangla and from the BSF helipad to Peace Ground in Churachandpur. Seating and infrastructure will be arranged for nearly 15,000 attendees at Kangla and about 9,000 at Churachandpur.

Simultaneously, the MAHUD and environment and forest departments have been instructed to clean and beautify roadways, clear garbage, trim trees, and line the routes with decorative flags, banners, and streetlights.

The PM’s possible visit comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism from civil society organisations and opposition parties, who have accused him of being “silent” and “negligent” on the Manipur crisis.

Meanwhile, political developments in the state have added another dimension to the current situation. On Monday evening, assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan for a 30-minute meeting. People familiar with the discussion said it centred on the formation of a new popular government in Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13 this year.

The assembly was suspended following the resignation of former chief minister N Biren Singh on February 9, after his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. According to people aware of the matter, a new government could take shape by the end of September, coinciding with the much-anticipated VVIP visit.