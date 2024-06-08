People have spoken against dictatorial ways of BJP, says Kharge at CWC meet

New Delhi: Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge told the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday that the INDIA alliance must continue and the group “must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside.” Congress Working Committee meeting held in New Delhi in Saturday (PTI Photo)

The party chief also maintained that “People have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the ruling party. It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. It is a rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation,” while emphasising that “People have reposed their faith back in us in substantial measures, and we must build on it.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Congress-led INDIA alliance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls bagged 232 seats and restricted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to less than 300 seats. The Congress party won 99 seats.

On behalf of the CWC, Kharge congratulated the newly elected Congress members of the Lok Sabha “who fought and won the elections in adverse circumstances”.

Addressing the first CWC after the election results, Kharge asked the party to continue to raise the issues highlighted during the Lok Sabha campaign. “The issues that we raised in the election campaign are issues that are bothering the people of India. We have to continue to raise them both in parliament and outside,” he said. “Our determination is that the INDIA group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside.”

The Congress president also called for a review of the performance in some states and heightened efforts to improve the party’s vote share in urban centres. In the big cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Bengaluru, the Congress found limited success in the general election.

“While we celebrate the revival, we should pause a little as in some states we have not performed to our abilities and expectations. Further, we could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government,” Kharge said.

“Other than this, we saw an increase in seats dominated by SC [Scheduled Caste], ST [Scheduled Tribe], OBC [Other Backward Class], and minority voters as well as in rural areas. Going forward, we have to make our presence felt in urban areas as well,” he added.

Kharge also praised Rahul Gandhi in his opening remarks. “I want to draw your attention to the fact that wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra went, we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party. In Manipur, we won both the seats. We also won seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. In Maharashtra, we emerged as the single-largest party. People from all walks of life supported the Congress party to save the country’s democracy and constitution,” he said.

Kharge also announced that separate discussions for each state will be held, especially where the Congress failed to perform. There are 14 states and Union Territories (mostly UTs) where Congress failed to win a single seat in this election. Kharge called for “urgent remedial measures” and pointed out that “These are states which have traditionally favoured Congress where we have opportunities which we have to harness not for our own advantage but for the benefit of our people.”

The Congress president, who played a key role in forming the INDIA alliance, hailed the alliance, saying, “I will be failing in my duty if I don’t acknowledge the INDIA alliance partners, in which each party played its designated role in different states, each party contributed to the other. Our determination is that the INDIA group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside.”

The Congress chief also harped on discipline and unity and said, “The people have reposed their faith back in us in substantial measures, and we must build on it. We accept this verdict with genuine humility.” “We will make every possible effort to maintain their trust. We have to remain disciplined. We have to remain united.”

Kharge also maintained that the party’s work will continue even if it is not in power. “We have to work amongst our people 24 hours, 365 days and raise their issues.”