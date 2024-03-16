People taking selfies with wild animals to face arrest: Odisha government

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Friday warned of serious action leading to imprisonment for people taking photographs or selfies with scheduled wild animals such as elephants, tigers and others, and posting it on social media, urging people not to violate the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. (Representative Photo)

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and state chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda in a letter to the divisional forest officers, deputy director, Similipal north/south (wildlife) and deputy director of the Nandankanan Zoo, said there have been reports of people taking photographs with scheduled wild animals and post those on social media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The letter mentioned that taking photos or selfies with wild animals that come under schedules of the Wildlife Act disturbs their regular life cycle and posting such photos on social media amounts to violation of wildlife law.

“It not only disturbs the animals but also violates the provisions of Sections 9 and 2 (16) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Besides, pictures and selfies with dead wild animals or wild animal body parts are also being posted on social media platforms. It also amounts to a violation of sections 39 (I) (a), 39 (2) and (3) of the Act. As per the Act, such violation is liable to imprisonment for up to seven years,” the letter said.

Directing the forest officials to promote awareness among people to refrain from such activities, the PCCF said helpline numbers will be displayed at prominent places and on social media to facilitate sharing of information about violations of the Act.

“Everybody should abide by the laws, and those keen to click pictures should take permission from forest officials. Helpline numbers may be displayed at prominent places and on social media to facilitate the sharing of information from persons wanting to help the cause of wildlife. But unscrupulous elements trying to gain fame by violating the laws should be taken to task and you need to make them more famous by arresting and forwarding them to the court of law,” the state chief wildlife warden said.