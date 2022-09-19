Home / India News / 'People will not appreciate...': Congress leader on Amarinder Singh's BJP move

'People will not appreciate...': Congress leader on Amarinder Singh's BJP move

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:26 PM IST

Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpak Singh Baliawal said Friday that Singh is likely to merge his party with the BJP.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda . (HT file photo)
Congress MP Deepender Hooda . (HT file photo)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Monday called ex Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party 'wrong' and warned the former party veteran that the move 'will not be appreciated by the people'. Amarinder Singh - who quit the Congress in November, months before an election the party lost - met BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi today.

Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpak Singh Baliawal said Friday that Singh is likely to merge his party with the BJP. The ex Punjab CM formed the Lok Congress last year after he quit the Congress. As many as six other ex-Congress leaders are likely to join the BJP too.

According to news agency PTI, Singh's son, Raninder Singh, and daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, are also expected to join the BJP. Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur, is the Congress MP from Patiala.

Amarinder Singh met both prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi last month amid speculation he will get a 'key' role in the party. After that meeting he tweeted: "Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji".

Singh parted ways with the Congress last year after his exit as Punjab chief minister, a post he held for two terms - 2002-07 and 2017-21. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Also read: VB issues look-out circular against 2 ex-ministers, 3 former IAS officers

After this he formed the Punjab Lok Congress, allied with the BJP and contested the February election from Patiala (urban). However, he lost to the Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

The Punjab Lok Congress failed to win a single seat.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capt. amarinder singh bjp congress + 1 more
capt. amarinder singh bjp congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out