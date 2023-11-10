close_game
close_game
News / India News / Periyar statue remark a poll plank: Annamalai

Periyar statue remark a poll plank: Annamalai

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Nov 10, 2023 07:28 AM IST

On November 7, Annamalai had said that the party’s first job when they come to power in Tamil Nadu would be to remove the statues of E V Ramasamy, revered as ‘Periyar,’ from outside temples

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Thursday clarified that he didn’t speak against ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, a day after his comments that the BJP would remove all statues of the leader, who is also known as father of the Dravidian movement, from outside temples and abolish the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department were criticised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

K Annamalai (ANI)
K Annamalai (ANI)

However, the BJP leader said that the removal of Periyar’s atheists slogans from near temples will be the party’s poll plank.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The BJP did not insult Periyar,” Annamalai told reporters at BJP office in Chennai. The BJP leader said, he instead spoke on behalf of people whose sentiments have been hurt by putting up Periyar’s atheists slogans in front of temples. “We have put forth an argument on behalf of the people that it should not be outside of temples” Annamalai said. “Periyar’s statue will be confined to where it should be - in the public domain with due respect - and not in front of temples. Why hurt the sentiments of people who believe in going to temples.”

On November 7, Annamalai at a rally in Srirangam had said that the party’s first job when they come to power in Tamil Nadu would be to remove the statues of E V Ramasamy, revered as ‘Periyar,’ from outside temples.

Annamalai added that Periyar had criticised several political parties including that Congress has to be abolished. “If we erect such slogans of Periyar in front of their party offices, will they accept? So why hypocrisy,” asked Annamalai.

The BJP’s position on Periyar is that he has spoken up against social injustice, he added.

Tamil Nadu’s politicians did not react to Annamalai on Thursday. However, HR & CE minister Sekar Babu will reacting to Annamalai’s previous comments had said on Wednesdaty,“The sun which rises in the East may even rise in the West but the BJP can never come to power in Tamil Nadu.”

“The people of Tamil Nadu will never give an opportunity to govern for a person like Annamalai…Because the DMK is welcoming to those who follow Hinduism and atheism, they (BJP) are unable to do anything.”

The AIADMK which quit its four-year alliance with the BJP in September had solely blamed Annamalai for the split and on Wednesday reiterated that criticised Dravidian icons will only backfire on the BJP. “Tamil Nadu will never accept this,” said AIADMK’s former minister D Jayakumar. “It is only courteous to show respect to late leaders. The remarks are cringe worthy.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out