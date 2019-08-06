Personnel in charge of Unnao rape survivor and her family’s security questioned

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:46 IST

Fifteen police constables deployed for the security of Unnao rape survivor and her family members during last one year were summoned to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi for questioning on Monday.

Most of the constables are from Makhi police station of Unnao and at least seven of them are women, said MP Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Unnao.

According to reports, the rape survivor and her family members were provided nine constables for their security. Six of them were deployed at her house and three others escorted her whenever she visited any other place.

The role of the security personnel was questioned when it was revealed that none of them were accompanying the survivor when she met with an accident on July 28. The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured, while two of her aunts were killed in the accident.

Earlier, Unnao SP suspended three police personnel — gunner Sudesh Verma and two constables Ruby Singh and Sunita Devi — who were expected to escort the rape survivor when she was on way to the court on July 28, but did not accompany her. They were also among the constables summoned by the CBI.

Meanwhile, eight inmates lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Unnao case will be presented in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Tuesday. The inmates include expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who was lodged in Sitapur prison. The CBI has already taken Sengar to Delhi, where he is lodged in Tihar Jail.

