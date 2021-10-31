Home / India News / Petrol crosses 115 per litre and diesel 106 per litre in Mumbai
india news

Petrol crosses 115 per litre and diesel 106 per litre in Mumbai

In Thane, price of a litre of petrol crossed 115 to reach 115.29, while a litre of diesel was being sold at 106.37, following the Sunday hike in retail fuel prices
With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in national capital Delhi too rose to its highest-ever level of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>109.34 a litre. (REUTERS Photo/Representative use)
With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in national capital Delhi too rose to its highest-ever level of 109.34 a litre. (REUTERS Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Copy Link
By Aroosa Ahmed

Price of a litre of petrol crossed 115 in Mumbai on Sunday, reaching an all time high of 115.15 per litre in the metropolis, where a litre of diesel was retailing at 106.23, following an increase in prices by 34 and 37 paise respectively.

The fuel prices have been raised for the fifth consecutive day to touch record levels across the country.Central government maintains that the pump prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing due to reluctance of producers’ cartel - the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (together known as OPEC+) – to increase supply to meet rising energy demand. As a result, retail prices of petrol and diesel are creating record almost every day.

On Saturday, a litre of petrol was priced at 114.81 and a litre of diesel was available at 105.86 in Mumbai.In Thane, price of a litre of petrol crossed 115 to reach 115.29, while a litre of diesel was being sold at 106.37, following the Sunday hike in retail fuel prices. Similarly, in Parbhani, a litre of petrol was selling at 118.09 on Sunday and a litre of diesel was available for 107.78 in Amravati.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in national capital Delhi too rose to its highest-ever level of 109.34 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel’s rate to 98.07 per litre in the national capital.

Also Read: Check sale of ‘fake’ biodiesel, Punjab petroleum dealers urge govt

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is selling at 113.72 while a litre of diesel is available at 106.98. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is available at 106.04 and one litre of diesel is priced at 102.25.

India is heavily dependent on energy imports--85% of crude oil that it processes and 55% of its gas consumption. Earlier this month, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India’s fuel consumption had surpassed the pre-Covid period-- petrol by 16% and diesel by over 10%, and that country’s energy consumption will increase further with the rapid economic recovery.

Puri cited supply squeeze by global oil producers as one of the key reasons for high energy prices and said that the supply curve has been kept below the demand curve by the crude producing countries. He added that such high prices were undermining the global economic recovery and hurting the interests of both the developing and developing countries.

He said that the Central government was in talks with other countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia to ease the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out