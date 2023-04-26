Petrol, diesel prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

Fuel prices on the third consecutive day of the week has been kept unchanged with petrol and diesel prices in major cities across the country have been largely unchanged since May 21 last year, after the earlier pan-India revision. Fuel prices on the third consecutive day of the week has been kept unchanged(File)

On Wednesday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain ₹96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay ₹89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Check out rates of other major cities:

Cities Petrol Diesel Jaipur ₹ 108.54 ₹ 93.77 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chennai ₹ 102.73 ₹ 94.33 Bhubaneswar ₹ 103.11 ₹ 94.68 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Noida ₹ 96.58 ₹ 89.75 Trivandrum ₹ 109.73 ₹ 98.53 Gurgaon ₹ 96.85 ₹ 89.73

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

