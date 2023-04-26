Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on April 26: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Fuel prices on the third consecutive day of the week has been kept unchanged with petrol and diesel prices in major cities across the country have been largely unchanged since May 21 last year, after the earlier pan-India revision.

Fuel prices on the third consecutive day of the week has been kept unchanged(File)

On Wednesday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continue to remain 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

Check out rates of other major cities:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Jaipur 108.54 93.77
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.73 94.33
Bhubaneswar 103.11 94.68
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Noida 96.58 89.75
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53
Gurgaon 96.85 89.73

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

delhi diesel states petrol country indian oil crude oil litre business fuel price + 7 more
