Petrol prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today, March 4, remained unchanged in India from the previous day, with no fluctuation in the rates even as worries over fuel prices in the country grew amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the risk of a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint. Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have remained stagnant for more than a week. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times) Among the six key Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai -- petrol prices in five cities were above ₹100, while diesel rates remained below ₹100. Follow US-Iran war news live updates In Delhi, the price of petrol on Wednesday was recorded at ₹94.77, while that of diesel was at ₹87.67. With this, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have remained stagnant for more than a week. ALSO READ | No immediate energy shortage, enough reserves: India amid Middle East tensions Bengaluru recorded a petrol rate of ₹102.96 on Wednesday morning, while diesel stood at ₹90.99. The price of petrol increased by four paise on Tuesday, while the rate of diesel remained unchanged for two days after falling by ten paise on Sunday. Petrol price today

Petrol prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, March 4. (HT)

In Chennai, the price of petrol stood at ₹100.80, and that of diesel at ₹92.39 on Wednesday. Petrol prices fell by four paise on Tuesday, while diesel's rate fell by ten paise on Monday. Petrol was priced at ₹107.46 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and the rate of diesel was at ₹95.70. The price of petrol fell by four paise on Tuesday, while diesel's rates have remained unchanged for over a week. Diesel price today

Diesel rates also remained unchanged on Wednesday, March 4. (HT)