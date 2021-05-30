Petrol prices cross 100 mark in Rajasthan

Petrol prices in all 33 districts of Rajasthan crossed the ₹100 mark on Sunday, with Ganganagar registering the highest at ₹104.95 per litre, the state government informed.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the Centre for the constant hike in fuel prices and inflation and said the common man is now trapped in a “web of inflation woven by the Modi government”.

“The common man is already disturbed due to Covid and declining income, and the Modi government is creating more trouble with inflation,” he said.

The chief minister said the Centre has been constantly reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel where every state had a share and imposing special excise duty and additional excise duty to fill its coffers. He added that one-third of the income of the central government is due to taxes on petrol and diesel.

“When the central government was supposed to give relief by reducing tax on petrol and diesel, it imposed a new tax in this year’s budget. This has increased transportation charges, due to which inflation is increasing,” Gehlot said.

In the last 26 days, fuel prices have been hiked 15 times. On Saturday, price was hiked by 0.27 paise on petrol and 0.30 paise on diesel.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Suneet Bagai said petrol prices have crossed ₹100 for the first time in the history of the state.

He added that when the international crude oil prices go up by 10 paise, the cost in India goes up by over three times.

The consumer pays around 262% taxes on the basic price, which is the highest in the world, Bagai said.