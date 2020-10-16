Pfizer, Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca: Latest Covid-19 vaccine developments

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting to assess the progress of research and vaccine development ecosystem to fight coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The meeting was attended by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog member (health), principal scientific advisor, senior scientists, and other officials.

PM Modi said be it testing, vaccine and medication, the solution has to be cost-effective, easily available and scalable.

Know all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccine:

1. Pfizer Inc said on Friday it would apply for emergency use in the United States of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany’s BioNTech SE as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

2. Bharat Biotech, which is developing an indigenous vaccine in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is conducting its second phase trial, the results of which are expected soon.

3. The results of phase three of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be available by November-end or early December, the Niti Aayog announced on Tuesday.

4. India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

5. The government has started making logistical arrangements for procurement, storage and distribution to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of a vaccine, when one becomes available.