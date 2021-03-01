Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs on first day

India’s vaccination drive entered its second phase on March 1, 2021. The program has been expanded to include all citizens above 60 years of age and 45+ with comorbidities. Also, the Co-WIN digital platform has been upgraded to its next version and private hospitals included to expand vaccination coverage.

Many leaders in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers, state governors and chief ministers, received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Here is a list of leaders who were inoculated and what they said -

1. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was vaccinated at the Government Medical College in Chennai. He also confirmed that he would receive the next dose of the vaccine in 28 days. “Appeal to all citizens eligible for this phase of vaccination, join the campaign against the corona virus and get vaccinated,” the Vice President tweeted.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all eligible beneficiaries to get vaccinated as he received his first dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi said.

3. Union home minister Amit Shah received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from the doctors at the Medanta Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

4. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said “Felt secure, will travel safely,” as he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

5. Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi and said “I sincerely thank my medical colleagues led by Dr Randeep Guleria [Director, AIIMS Delhi].”

6. Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik received his first dose of the vaccine and thanked the scientists and health workers and appealed to all eligible people “to come forward and get vaccinated.”

7. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, received his first dose of the vaccine in Patna, news agency ANI reported.

8. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra received his first dose at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and appealed to the people to receive their vaccinations as per schedule and without hesitation.

9. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, “I took my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine in Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai today. To strengthen the Vaccination Drive, I appeal to all those who are eligible to take vaccine and join the fight against coronavirus.”

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he would register on the Co-WIN platform and get vaccinated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja had said that she had waited her turn for the vaccine jab and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also planning to get vaccinated in the coming days, news agency PTI reported.