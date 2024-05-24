Phase 6 LS polls: Nadda to make 5am wake-up call to BJP workers in voting areas

New Delhi: At 5am on Saturday, thousands of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country will get a special wake-up call from party president JP Nadda, rousing them to get up and get going to work at the voting booths, to get their voters to come out. The one-minute message recorded by Nadda urges them to do their bit to achieve the target of seats set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (File Photo)

“Jan Jan ki yahi pukar, fir ek baar Modi sarkar, is baar 400 paar” (The call of every individual, once again Modi government, this time with over 400 seats) — says Nadda in a message relayed through the worker’s ‘SARAL’ (Sangathan Reporting and Analysis) app.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

By the end of voting on June 1, three crore [30 million] BJP workers would have received this personalised message just ahead of voting in their area. On Saturday, workers in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Odisha bracing for the polls will be told that they must get to work and urge people to get out.

“Naddaji’s call will be followed by my call,’’ said Delhi unit chief Virender Sachdeva,’’ And everyone I call will again call 25 others. “…We have a top-down system to ensure everyone is covered. Not just that, we also had meetings in at least 12,000 of the total 13,400 odd booths to make sure our voters come out to vote”.

Accessed by HT, the recorded voice message starts with Nadda introducing himself and asking the party workers to urge their family members and the beneficiaries in their constituencies to go out and take them to the polling booths and ensure that they vote for the BJP.

“I believe that this election will change the fate of the country. This election is important to fulfil the dream of Viskit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every party worker to contribute to giving a massive victory to the BJP.”

The SARAL app enables ground-level party members and leaders to upload details from polling booths, activities, and expansion plans. “The key thing is that the call will only go to registered party workers,’’ said a BJP leader aware of details, adding, “If anyone other than a worker gets a call, it will be an EC violation. So we have taken a lot of care that it works only through our app.’’

Nadda’s voice message comes as the culminating effort of augmenting several campaign strategies for the sixth phase. For example, apart from bolstering social media outreach and door-to-door canvassing, the BJP capitalised on the charisma and oratorical prowess of leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minster Yogi Adityanath and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bolster voter participation and secure substantial victories.

The voice message also comes to mobilise cadres and ensure success, particularly in fiercely contested regions like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha, where elections will culminate on May 25 and June 1.