PhD in Sanskrit second most popular option among languages after Hindi: Report

A PhD in Sanskrit is the second most popular option for research in languages after Hindi in the country, the latest All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE 2018-19) has found.

In the report, which was released by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it has emerged that science is the most popular research option followed by engineering.

The science stream has 44,702 students enrolled in Phd with Chemistry being the most popular option. The next most popular discipline, engineering and technology has 41,869 students enrolled for PhD. Computer engineering has the largest number of students involved in research with 5,846 such scholars. It is followed by mechanical engineering which has 5565 students enrolled in PhDs.

There are 8016 students enrolled in PhD in Indian languages.

The highest number of students are enrolled in Hindi language. It has 2396 students enrolled in research that would lead to a doctorate.

Sanskrit follows Hindi as the second most popular option. There are 1048 students enrolled in Sanskrit research for PhDs.

Among foreign languages, there are 3694 enrolled in PhDs. The pack is predictably led by English and followed by French.

Medical science has over 7,000 students enrolled in PhDs for research. Over 16,000 students are enrolled in research in social sciences.

In 2018, 40,813 students were awarded PhDs.

The survey has also found that over 47,000 foreign students from 164 different countries study in India. Nepal leads the countries whose students study in India.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:48 IST