Photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw sitting near Odisha crash site at night viral. Here's why

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 04, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Countering the demand for Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation, BJP leaders lauded the minister's leadership at the face of the crisis.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has come under fire after 288 people died in massive triple train crash in Odisha involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Houwrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- on Friday. Opposition leaders have demanded the resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw taking responsibility for the tragedy. It has not yet been ascertained whether the mishap was the result of a signalling failure, a technical glitch, or some sabotage. Vaishnaw who reached the site on Saturday morning ordered an investigation and said the reason will be known only after the investigation report is prepared. Vaishnaw also said this was not the time for indulging in politics after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee argued with him over the toll. Read | 'Did your aunt resign for Jnaneswari?': BJP leader backs IITian Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stayed at the crash site in Balasore to oversee the restoration work.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stayed at the crash site in Balasore to oversee the restoration work.

With the demand for Vaishnaw's resignation growing louder, BJP leaders came in support of the minister. And several photos of the minister at the crash site went viral. In one of those, the railway minister was seen going under a mangled part of a train. In another, the minister was seen sitting with officials at night as he was also overseeing the restoration of the tracks that started after the rescue operation was done.

Parallels have been drawn between Vaishnaw after the Odisha accident and Mamata Banerjee after Jnaneshwarin in 2010 showing clips of Mamata Banerjee taking part in a political rally in Kolkata soon after the accident.

'Sara complete ho gaya, didi'

As Mamata Banerjee on Saturday argued that the roll could be around 500 and rescue was pending in 3 coaches, Ashwini Vaishnaw standing beside her interjected and said, "Sara complete ho gaya hai, didi (Rescue work is all complete)." Vaishnaw later downplayed the argument and said the focus was on restoration. Mamata said railways was like her baby and she was always ready to give her suggestions.

An IITian, former IAS

Ashwini Vaishnaw became the minister for the first time in 2021. His long career as an IAS officer who worked extensively in Odisha and his engineering degree from IIT Kanpur made him stand apart in the Narendra Modi cabinet. The same credentials are being cited in defence of the minister against the opposition's demand for his resignation.

