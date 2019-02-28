Photo voter slip no longer stand alone ID for voting, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that photo voter slip will not be accepted as a stand alone identification proof for voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and simultaneous election to state assemblies. The poll body issued a list of 11 documents that would be considered for verification of a voter’s identity at the time of voting.

These documents are passport, driving license, service identity cards issued by government, passbook with photograph, PAN card, smart card issued by Registrar General of India, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension document, identity cards issued to elected representatives and Aadhaar card. All these documents must have photograph of the voter.

Earlier, the Election Commission had allowed the photo voter slip as a document for identification. The commission said the photo voter slip does not incorporate any security feature and hence it was decided not to continue with the practice.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 19:11 IST