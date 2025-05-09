PIB debunks fake video claiming Indian Muslims are committing arson in Delhi

The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit has debunked a fake video going viral on social media, which claims that Indian Muslims have started a fire in Delhi. The fake video showed a fire in Delhi Haat in April and claimed that Indian Muslims were starting fires in the national capital.(PIB-Factcheck/X)

In a post on X, the PIB's fact-checking account shared the video and said, “A video going viral on social media is falsely claiming that Indian Muslims have started arson in Delhi. This video is actually of the massive fire that broke out at Delhi Haat market in INA area of ​​Delhi on the evening of April 30, 2025.”

They added, “This is part of a well-planned propaganda campaign aimed at mislead the public and disturb communal harmony. Please trust only verified information from government and official sources.”

The video which shows shops on fire in Delhi Haat was shared with the caption, “Indian Muslims have started setting fires in Delhi. The time has come to destroy India.”

The fact-checking unit has been active on social media pointing out fake videos and propaganda that has been circulating related to Operation Sindoor and its effects.

Earlier today, the Press Information Bureau also fact-checked a video that claimed Pakistan had struck a military base in Amritsar. The video being shared was from a wildfire in 2024.

Operation Sindoor was conducted after 26 civilians died in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the act of terrorism, a charge which Pakistan has denied.

Since then, Pakistan has resorted to heavy shelling across the Line of Control, wrecking havoc on villages in border districts.

On Thursday night, India's air defence system foiled an attack by Pakistan's military on 36 locations across the country, including several military installations.