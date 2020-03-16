e-paper
Home / India News / PIB Fact Check busts fake messages spawned by coronavirus

PIB Fact Check busts fake messages spawned by coronavirus

PIB Fact Check urged social media users to seek authentic information from its site and that of the Health Ministry’s.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coronavirus is spawning fake messages on social media.
Coronavirus is spawning fake messages on social media. (HT PHOTO)
         

As coronavirus continues to infect more people in India, it is also spawning fake messages on social media platforms.

One such message said “gargling with warm water and salt or vinegar eliminates the virus”. The message also asked social media users to spread the information.

On Monday, the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) flagged the viral message as fake.

PIB Fact Check, the official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau department that counters misinformation on government policies, said that the message was misleading as “drinking and gargling with warm water mixed with vinegar and salt cannot help ward off coronavirus.”

“#Coronavirus CANNOT be treated by gargling with warm water mixed with salt and vinegar. This is #fakenews circulating on social media and WhatsApp.For authentic information on #Coronavirusoutbreak, follow @PIB_India and @MoHFW_INDIA #PIBFactCheck #IndiaFightsCorona,” the PIB tweeted.

 

The fake viral message had claimed that before reaching the lungs of humans, the coronavirus remains in the throat for four days, leading to cough and throat pain in an affected person.

PIB Fact Check also shot down another message that said “coronavirus does not spread through the consumption of ice creams”.

It said there is no evidence from the current which states that avoiding ice cream can help prevent the onset of the disease.

