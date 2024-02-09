Pics: PM Modi enjoys lunch with MPs inside Parliament canteen

As Parliament is in its final session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a lunch for MPs in the Parliament canteen. The gathering included lawmakers from various parties and regions across the country. PM Modi takes lunch with MPs in Parliament Canteen.

After the general election, a new Lok Sabha will be formed.68 members of the Rajya Sabha are set to retire in April. Among them are nine union ministers, including railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, environment minister Bhupendra Yadav, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi extended his best wishes to all retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, expressing hope that they will scale new heights after gaining education in this 'eternal university.'

In his final Parliament speech before the upcoming polls, he outlined his vision for a potential third term, emphasising its role in strengthening the foundation for a developed India. Simultaneously, he launched a scorching attack on Congress, criticising its handling of the economy.

“The third term of our government is not far away. Some people call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will put all its might to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Bharat (developed India),” the PM said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha as part of his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

The Centre extended the Parliament session by a day until Saturday. On Friday, BJP chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Laxmikant Bajpai, issued a three-line whip to party MPs, directing their presence in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Afterward, both Houses will be adjourned and will resume their business for the second part of the Budget Session.