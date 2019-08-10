Pictures of any person or party should not be on relief material: Devendra Fadnavis

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:19 IST

Amid reports that stickers portraying him and other leaders were pasted on flood relief materials, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is the government’s work to distribute relief material to the flood-affected people and pictures of any person or party should not be portrayed on it.

“Nobody should do it, it is the work of the government. There is no need for pictures of any political party or person,” said Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He also said that the government’s priority is the restoration of drinking water and power supply as soon as the flood water recedes. Fadnavis on Saturday visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli regions to take stock of the situation.

“As flood water recedes, we will focus on providing drinking water and restoring power,” he said.

Fadnavis said that a team of 100 doctors is being sent to Kolhapur and Sangli.

“Indian Navy teams from Vishakhapatnam are arriving today as Shirol area in Kolhapur is severely affected. 95 boats are operating in Sangli,” he informed.

The Army has rescued 17,000 people from Kolhapur district so far.

While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, 15 additional Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach today to join the rescue operations. Police escorts were also provided for a green corridor till Sangli.

As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 20:19 IST