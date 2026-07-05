Pipeline testing triggers water burst on new road in Pune as rain lashes city | Watch

As monsoon rains continue to lash Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, a massive water burst was reported in Pune on a newly constructed road.

Pipeline testing triggered a massive water burst on a newly built road in the Talegaon Dabhade area. (PTI.Screengrab)

According to news agency PTI, pipeline testing triggered a massive water burst on a newly built road in the Talegaon Dabhade area. Track live updates on Mumbai monsoon here

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IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Pune

After heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai and neighbouring cities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for continued downpours and isolated extremely heavy showers.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, in view of the IMD forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to remain alert and venture outdoors only if absolutely necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, in view of the IMD forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to remain alert and venture outdoors only if absolutely necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the IMD nowcast, the red alert is in effect till 1 PM for Pune, Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

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Meanwhile, an orange alert is active for Ratnagiri and Satara.

Amid heavy rain, officials said public transport services, including the Metro and buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), were operating normally this morning.

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However, commuters complained that suburban railway services were running with some delays.

Mumbai records heavy rainfall

BMC has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall at several locations across Mumbai during the 24 hours ending at 8am on Sunday, with a couple of places receiving over 300mm of rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 310.6 mm was recorded at the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West, followed by Colaba Pumping Station (306.6 mm) and Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (301.8 mm).

According to BMC data, areas receiving more than 200mm included Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Colaba, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Paspoli Municipal School in Powai, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon.

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(With inputs from PTI)