Piyush Goyal identifies India's ‘AI-proof’ sectors, says ministry working on jobs AI can't replace

"I got my ministry to start working on what are the AI-proof professions," he said, stressing the need for the country to plan for the future of millions of people amid growing technological advancements.

The commerce ministry is identifying professions and sectors that are less susceptible to artificial intelligence as India prepares for a rapidly evolving technological landscape, he stated. He emphasised the need to harness the skills and talent of India's youth to develop these sectors and improve the future of the country's 1.4 billion people.

Union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, while speaking in Berlin on Friday, identified handicrafts, handlooms, culinary strengths and tourism as key "AI-proof" sectors in India.

Goyal further said that the initiative aims to identify areas where AI can enhance productivity without necessarily replacing human workers, while helping India capitalise on its skilled workforce and youthful population. "What are the sectors where AI can at max add to efficiency, not necessarily replace (human workforce)," he said.

Handicrafts, handlooms, culinary arts and tourism He identified handicrafts, handlooms, culinary arts and tourism as areas where the country's traditional skills and human creativity offer a distinct advantage. He noted that these sectors could benefit from India's vast talent pool while preserving the human expertise that makes their products and services unique.

"Our handicraft, handloom... no amount of AI can replace that," the minister said, adding that the government would focus on strengthening such areas and developing their potential.

The broader objective, he said, was to ensure that India's population of 1.4 billion people benefits from future economic and technological growth.

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Mix of initiatives to support such sectors: Goyal On whether the government would introduce incentives to support these sectors, Goyal said assistance would be provided wherever necessary, but stressed that government schemes alone would not drive progress.

"It'll be a mix of several initiatives, some privately led, some government led, some people led, some opportunity led," he said, pointing to the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector and wider society.

Goyal made these remarks while speaking to media, after interacting with Indian researchers.

He visited Berlin, Germany, on October 22–24, 2026, as part of an official trip to Germany aimed at strengthening India's trade, investment, industrial and technological partnerships with Europe. He was accompanied by a delegation of around 100 Indian businesses and startups. He is now set to visit Netherlands from October 24-27.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)