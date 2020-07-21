‘Please cooperate’: Rajasthan DGP writes to police in Haryana, where Sachin Pilot’s supporters are holed up

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:48 IST

Rajasthan police’s director general has written to his colleagues in Haryana and Delhi “seeking cooperation” in the special operation group’s (SOG) probe in a case related to alleged attempts to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

ANI said DGP Bhupendra Yadav wrote his counterpart in Haryana and the commissioner of Delhi Police.

Yadav’s letter came after the SOG’s teams fail to question rebel Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who has been booked in connection with an audiotape related to an alleged plan to topple the Rajasthan government, in Haryana’s Manesar on Sunday night.

According to people aware of the developments, the team went to a resort where it suspects the rebel Congress MLAs are staying but was allowed to enter the premises by the hotel management. It was asked to come back in the morning.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team has been sent to Manesar to quiz Sharma. A notice has been sent to the residence of Sharma in Churu and Jaipur,” said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police, SOG.

“Important details have been obtained from [alleged middleman Sanjay] Jain. We are verifying that,” Rathore said.

Jain was arrested on Friday night on charges of offering money to Congress and independent MLAs with an aim to dislodge the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. A court in Jaipur remanded Jain to four days in police custody on Saturday.

He received Rs 100 crore from an unidentified mastermind to lure three lawmakers, said an official of SOG, which is probing the case.

A SOG official said Jain, Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani – all suspected middlemen — were arrested in the case.

Before that, another SOG team was not allowed to enter the ITC Grand Bharat resort in Nuh on Friday, where several MLAs from Rajasthan have gathered as part of a rebellion of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The five-member special police team from Jaipur was surrounded by dozens of Haryana police personnel outside the luxury resort.

The team, which arrived to question one of the MLAs in connection with an audio recording that suggested a possible attempt to break the government in the state, was initially stopped for around one-and-a-half hours before it was allowed to enter the resort.