PM accused of ‘vote revdi’, 'vote chori' over 10,000 to Bihar women: Congress

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's scheme to provide ₹10,000 to 75 lakh women of Bihar, alleging that, along with "vote chori", he is now indulging in "vote revdi" too. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi is doing what Congress has been doing in Karnataka for the past 2 years.(ANI)

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister was criticising the Karnataka government when the Congress government there was providing ₹2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme, but is now himself doing it.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Karnataka government, for the past two years, has been providing ₹2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme.

"The prime minister has been continuously criticising it," he claimed.

"And just yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an OTP - One Time Payment - for the women of Bihar - that too, just a few days before the implementation of the code of conduct.

"Along with 'vote chori', the Prime Minister is now also engaged in distributing vote 'revri' (vote doles). This is clearly a desperate step, which the women of Bihar will understand very well," the Congress leader said in his post in Hindi.

Claiming that the countdown for the Bihar government has already begun, he said, "Nitish Kumar has now become the past -and when the results come, Prime Minister Modi will also become the past."

Modi on Friday virtually launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar received ₹10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

Starting with an initial financial support of ₹10,000, the scheme can provide up to ₹2 lakh based on the success of the enterprise under the ₹7,500-crore project, an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women's economic empowerment.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.