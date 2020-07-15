e-paper
Home / India News / PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn’t define them

PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn’t define them

PM Modi said for those who “aren’t happy” with their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, “I want to tell them -- one exam doesn’t define who you are”.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
In class 10 results announced Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against last year.
In class 10 results announced Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against last year.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his “young friends” for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are.

“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said for those who “aren’t happy” with their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, “I want to tell them -- one exam doesn’t define who you are”.

“Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders,” he said.

For class 12, the pass percentage went up from 83.40 last year to 88.78 this year.

In class 10 results announced Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against last year.

The overall pass percentage recorded was 91.46.

However, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
