CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: 90.64% students pass in Jharkhand, girls outshine boys

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:06 IST

CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Jharkhand girls have once again proved their mettle in academics and outshined boys in overall pass percentage by 2% in the CBSE class-10 examinations, the results for which declared were declared on Wednesday.

State’s 90.64% students have qualified the exam for admission to higher classes. The overall pass percent of girls is 91.88, while the same for boys is 89.88%, as results details provided by the CBSE regional office, Patna.

A total of 64,234 students from around 400 CBSE schools across Jharkhand had enrolled themselves for the examinations. However, 63,784 students including 24,296 girls appeared for the class-10 board examinations. Altogether 57,817 students including 35,493 boys and 22,324 girls have come out with flying colours in the examinations.

This year, Jharkhand’s five students scored 99% marks in aggregate as per the information provided the schools till 6pm. Ranchi’s JVM Shyamli student Harsha Priyam bagged 99% marks in aggregate. She scored 495 marks out of total 500 marks. Unlike the other toppers who generally opt for science or commerce, Priyam wants to pursue Arts stream, as she wants to crack UPSC exam.

“I want to follow my interest and dream. I would like to study humanities in higher classes. Cracking UPSC examination is my dream,” Priyama said. Besides study, she loves to play guitar and keyboard. “I also love painting,” she said.

Harsh Rai, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Bokaro, also scored 99% marks in aggregate. Karuna Nidhi, student of DAV Noamundi of West Singhbhum district, scored 99% marks.

Dhanbad district saw two students scoring 99% marks in aggregate. Krishnanshu Choudhary from Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Sai Krishna of DAV Public School, Koyla Nagar bagged 99% marks. Choudhary and Krishna both wants to pursue science stream. While Choudhary wants to become a doctor, Krishna aims to become an engineer.

More than 10,000 students from 61 CBSE schools in Ranchi had appeared for the CBSE Class-10 examination, said CBSE city coordinator (Ranchi) Manohar Lal. He said the overall results have been good for Ranchi as well as the state and it was better than the previous year.