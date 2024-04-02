'PM gave India's land to Bangladesh': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP amid Katchatheevu island row

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the BJP government did nothing about the Indian land “Nepal occupied” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving away India's land to Bangladesh – as he commented on the Katchatheevu Island row. Abdullah's remarks come amid BJP's claims that Indira Gandhi gave away the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah(File photo)

"...PM gave India's land to Bangladesh. China has occupied our land in Ladakh and yesterday they also took the names of the villages of Arunachal Pradesh. They (BJP) will not say anything about that. I would tell them that when you point a finger at someone, remember that three fingers are also pointed at you," said Abdullah as quoted by news agency ANI.

PM Modi had raked up the Katchatheevu Island issue, accusing the Congress of weakening India's unity, integrity and interests during its years of governance. PM Modi shared a statement by late DMK MP Era Sezhiyan, who was disappointed at the India-Sri Lanka Maritime Agreement signed by the then Indira Gandhi government by which India relinquished its claim on Katchatheevu Island and called it "an unholy agreement." He also slammed Tamil Nadu's DMK party for its role in the matter of the Katchatheevu Island.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress! Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," PM Modi posted on X, citing a news report.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the Modi government is trying everything to get back the Katchatheevu island in order to protect India's fishermen.

"Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka with the consent of late Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi. He spoke with Kewal Singh - former External Affairs Minister. Now, the BJP has given a letter to EAM Jaishankar to get back Katchatheevu," Annamalai told reporters on Monday.