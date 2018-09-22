PM in Odisha LIVE: Narendra Modi to inaugurate airport at Jharsuguda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Odisha to inaugurate a local airport in Jharsuguda to ease transportation in the state. The prime minister, who arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier on Saturday, will attend an event in Talcher to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. He will also address a public meeting before inaugurating the airport. PM Modi is also expected to visit Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa where he is expected to lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line.

