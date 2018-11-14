PM in Singapore Live: Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with US vice-president Mike Pence

Prime minister Narendra Modi reached Singapore on Wednesday morning for his 36-hour visit to the city-state during which he will attend three summits and hold a bilateral meeting with US vice president Mike Pence.

His first engagement after arrival will be to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. Later, he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit .

Follow live updates:

10:37 am IST PM meets US vice-president Pence Prime minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Michael R Pence, vice-president of the United States of America, in Singapore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Michael R. Pence, Vice-President of the United States of America, in Singapore pic.twitter.com/XXqDFon8Vz — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018





10:01 am IST PM meets his Singaporean counterpart on sidelines of East Asia Summit PM Narendra Modi met with prime minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of East Asia Summit. Guiding India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

PM @narendramodi met with Prime Minister of Singapore @leehsienloong on the sidelines of #EastAsiaSummit. Good exchange of views on cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration. pic.twitter.com/UXobaJ5kSA — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2018





9:45 am IST PM visits India Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival PM Narendra Modi visited the India Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival. With 18 participants, India Pavilion has the highest number of companies among the 16 country pavilions in the Exhibition. India on the Global Knowledge Platform



PM @narendramodi visited the India Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival

With 18 participants, India Pavilion has the highest number of companies among the 16 country pavilions in the Exhibition. pic.twitter.com/GR97sgLklR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2018





8:22 am IST PM launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace Prime minister Narendra Modi launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace, at the Singapore Fintech festival. #Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace, at the Singapore Fintech Festival. pic.twitter.com/DD8h10XQdb — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018





8:15 am IST We must invest for creating skills for future: PM “We must invest for creating skills for future. Just as India will learn from others, it will inspire others,” said PM Modi.





8:14 am IST We should use Fintech against money laundering: PM “We should use Fintech to curb money laundering and other financial crimes,” said PM Modi





8:12 am IST Our aim should be Sarvodaya through Antyodaya: PM “Our aim should be Sarvodaya - development of all through - Antuodaya - development of the most marginalised,” says PM.





8:09 am IST Power of fintech is to drive prosperity: PM “The power of fintech is to drive prosperity. It provides everything. Rapidly rising digital transactions in India powered by Rupay & BHIM. Today, 128 banks in India are connected to UPI. Transactions on UPI grew 1500 times in the last 24 months. Every month, the value of transaction is growing by over 30%, ” said PM Modi





8:07 am IST Explosion of fintech innovation has turned India into a leading startup nation in the world: PM There is an explosion of fintech innovation and enterprise in India. It has turned India into a leading fintech and startup nation in the world. The future of fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India: PM Modi





8:06 am IST Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians with Aadhaar: Modi “Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. We have generated more than 1.2 billion biometric identities - Aadhaar, in just a few years,” PM Narendra Modi in Singapore





8:02 am IST Financial inclusion wasn’t easy in a country of India’s size: PM “My govt came to office in’14 with a mission of inclusive development that would change the lives of every citizen,even the weakest in the remotest village.That mission needed a solid foundation of financial inclusion for all-a task that wasn’t easy in a country of India’s size,” said PM Modi.





8 am IST Technology is defining power in the new world: Modi “We are in an age of a historic transition brought about by technology. The character of the global economy is changing. Technology is defining competitiveness and power in the new world. And it is creating boundless opportunities to transform lives,” said PM Modi in Singapore





7:57 am IST Great honour to be the first head of govt to deliver the keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival: Modi “It is a great honour to be the first head of govt to deliver the keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival. It is an acknowledgment of the financial revolution sweeping through India & transforming the lives of 1.3 billion people,” said PM Modi in Singapore





7:49 am IST Modi begins his keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival PM Modi begins keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival.



