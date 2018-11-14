PM in Singapore Live: Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with US vice-president Mike Pence
PM Narendra Modi is participating in the Asean-India and East Asia Summits in Singapore. He will also join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leaders’ meeting. Here are the live updates:
10:37 am IST
10:01 am IST
9:45 am IST
8:22 am IST
8:15 am IST
8:14 am IST
8:12 am IST
8:09 am IST
8:07 am IST
8:06 am IST
8:02 am IST
8 am IST
7:57 am IST
7:49 am IST
6:30 am IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi reached Singapore on Wednesday morning for his 36-hour visit to the city-state during which he will attend three summits and hold a bilateral meeting with US vice president Mike Pence.
His first engagement after arrival will be to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. Later, he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit .
Follow live updates:
Prime minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Michael R Pence, vice-president of the United States of America, in Singapore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Michael R. Pence, Vice-President of the United States of America, in Singapore pic.twitter.com/XXqDFon8Vz— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018
PM Narendra Modi met with prime minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of East Asia Summit.
Guiding India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2018
PM @narendramodi met with Prime Minister of Singapore @leehsienloong on the sidelines of #EastAsiaSummit. Good exchange of views on cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration. pic.twitter.com/UXobaJ5kSA
PM Narendra Modi visited the India Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival. With 18 participants, India Pavilion has the highest number of companies among the 16 country pavilions in the Exhibition.
India on the Global Knowledge Platform — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2018
PM @narendramodi visited the India Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival
With 18 participants, India Pavilion has the highest number of companies among the 16 country pavilions in the Exhibition. pic.twitter.com/GR97sgLklR
Prime minister Narendra Modi launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace, at the Singapore Fintech festival.
#Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace, at the Singapore Fintech Festival. pic.twitter.com/DD8h10XQdb— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018
“We must invest for creating skills for future. Just as India will learn from others, it will inspire others,” said PM Modi.
“We should use Fintech to curb money laundering and other financial crimes,” said PM Modi
“Our aim should be Sarvodaya - development of all through - Antuodaya - development of the most marginalised,” says PM.
“The power of fintech is to drive prosperity. It provides everything. Rapidly rising digital transactions in India powered by Rupay & BHIM. Today, 128 banks in India are connected to UPI. Transactions on UPI grew 1500 times in the last 24 months. Every month, the value of transaction is growing by over 30%, ” said PM Modi
There is an explosion of fintech innovation and enterprise in India. It has turned India into a leading fintech and startup nation in the world. The future of fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India: PM Modi
“Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. We have generated more than 1.2 billion biometric identities - Aadhaar, in just a few years,” PM Narendra Modi in Singapore
“My govt came to office in’14 with a mission of inclusive development that would change the lives of every citizen,even the weakest in the remotest village.That mission needed a solid foundation of financial inclusion for all-a task that wasn’t easy in a country of India’s size,” said PM Modi.
“We are in an age of a historic transition brought about by technology. The character of the global economy is changing. Technology is defining competitiveness and power in the new world. And it is creating boundless opportunities to transform lives,” said PM Modi in Singapore
“It is a great honour to be the first head of govt to deliver the keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival. It is an acknowledgment of the financial revolution sweeping through India & transforming the lives of 1.3 billion people,” said PM Modi in Singapore
PM Modi begins keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival.
Shri @narendramodi will address the Singapore Fintech Festival tomorrow morning. He will talk about the Fintech sector and India’s strides in this sphere. pic.twitter.com/rz3Z2O3sKZ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 13, 2018