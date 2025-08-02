PM Kisan 20th installment released; check status, eligibility, eKYC process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme from Banauli in Varanasi during his visit to the city. Around ₹20,500 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of 9.7 crore eligible farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a central government scheme fully funded by the Centre. It was released by PM Modi today in Varanasi. (PMO)

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a scheme fully funded by the Centre. It gives ₹6,000 a year to eligible farmers, paid in three installments of ₹2,000 every four months. The money is transferred directly to the farmer’s bank account.

Advisory against fake messages

In July, the Agriculture Ministry issued an advisory asking farmers to ignore fake messages and misleading claims on social media related to the scheme.

eKYC is mandatory

To get benefits under the scheme, eKYC is compulsory. OTP-based eKYC can be done on the PM-Kisan portal. For biometric-based eKYC, farmers can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

How to check beneficiary status

1. Go to the official PM-Kisan website

2. Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

3. Enter your Aadhaar or account number

4. Click on ‘Get Data’

5. Your payment status will appear on screen

Three ways to complete eKYC

Farmers can choose from these options:

(i) OTP-based eKYC

(ii) Biometric eKYC (available at CSCs and State Seva Kendras)

(iii) Face-authentication eKYC (through the PM-Kisan mobile app)

Face-authentication eKYC steps

1. Download the PM-Kisan app and Aadhaar Face RD app from Google Play Store

2. Log in using your PM-Kisan registered mobile number

3. Go to the beneficiary status page

4. If eKYC is pending, enter your Aadhaar number and allow face scan

5. Once the scan is successful, your eKYC will be complete

OTP-based eKYC steps

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on ‘eKYC’

3. Enter your Aadhaar number

4. Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Biometric eKYC steps

1. Visit your nearest CSC or SSK with your Aadhaar card and linked mobile number

2. The operator will help you complete biometric verification