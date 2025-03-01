Chandigarh food dept directs beneficiaries to update eKYC by March 31 to avail food subsidy benefit

The food and supplies department has directed the food beneficiaries to update their eKYC and bio-metric authentication before March 31, failing which their incentive will be suspended. Out of around 3.55 lakh beneficiaries in Chandigarh, 70,000 have not update their eKYC. (Getty images)

There are two categories of beneficiaries in Chandigarh--one under Antodaya Anna Yojana and other under Priority Household.

Director of food and supplies department Richa Rathi said the department is conducting eKYC of all the registered beneficiaries/family members through ePoS device by bio-metric authentication as per the guidelines of The Aadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other subsidies and services) Act, 2016.

For any information person can contact at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412.