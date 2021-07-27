PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 2021: Payment for Andhra, UP farmers fails. Here's why

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme along with the Digital India initiative has made it possible to reach the benefits to 12 crore farmers in the country. However, despite the transfer of money by the government, it does not always reach the farmers' accounts.

A number of factors is responsible if farmers do not receive the benefit. The main reason for this is a mistake in Aadhaar, account and bank account numbers. Apart from this, if there is a mismatch in the spelling of the name in the bank account and the name entered on the Aadhaar card or the filling of the wrong IFSC code, farmers will fail to get the money.

Due to these mistakes, the installments of 162,297 farmers in Andhra Pradesh are pending for April-July and the payment for 48,275 agriculturists has failed. At the same time, according to the data given on the PM Kisan Portal, the payment of 15,699 farmers of Chhattisgarh has also failed and the installment for 15,059 is pending. Similarly, payments of 133,790 farmers of Madhya Pradesh are pending and 38,576 have failed. On the other hand, the payment of 138,154 farmers of Uttar Pradesh has failed and the installment of 91,066 has been suspended.

The government launched the PM-KISAN scheme to provide financial assistance of up to ₹6,000 annually to small and marginalised farmers across the nation.

The financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is to be released to the eligible farmers in three installments of ₹2,000 each every four-month trimester, i.e. April-July, August-November and December-March.

This scheme is being implemented through an Aadhaar linked electronic database containing details of all members of the families of the farmers whose names appear in the land records.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides financial assistance to farmers irrespective of the size of their landholdings. The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the farmers.