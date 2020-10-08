PM lauds people-driven Covid fight

india

Oct 08, 2020

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a massive campaign to ensure people continue to take adequate precautions and behave appropriately during the coming festive season, even as the number of daily cases in the country has seen a dip, and people are beginning to tire of the safeguards that have affected normal life since late March.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus,” the PM tweeted as he launched the star-studded campaign.

HT reported on October 3 that the government would launch a campaign to urge people to be cautious about their behaviour in the upcoming festive season that will see more social gatherings and outdoor activities amid the prevailing Covid pandemic.

The PM also reiterated the basic safety precautions in another tweet: “Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19.”

The campaign, government officials added, will continue for at least three months to cover the entire festive season including the New Year celebrations. The new campaign for Covid-appropriate behaviour also comes at a time when most restrictions on movement and business activities have been removed (schools are still shut, though), which means the only thing that stands between people and possible infection is their own good sense.

The campaign will include region- specific targeted communication in high case-load districts -- simple and easily understandable messages aimed to reach every citizen. It will have banners and posters at public places, involve front line workers and target beneficiaries of government schemes. National influencers from the worlds of cinema, sports and culture will drive home the message of health safety by appearing in ads and messages. These will be showcased on hoardings, wall paintings and electronic display boards in government offices.

There will also be mobile vans , audio messages, pamphlets and brochures on awareness. Local cable operators too, have been asked to spread health safety messages.

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting on September 28 to detail the entire plan. Cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba, Niti Ayog’s member health Dr. VK Paul, secretaries of home affairs, health, information and broadcasting, rural development and panchayeti raj were also present in the meeting.

“As part of the nation-wide campaign, Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories will reach out to citizens with region-specific communication, tailored to the needs especially of districts where there is a high case load of COVID-19. Cautionary measures that need to be adopted will be communicated using a variety of suitable media platforms, throughout the country,” said a release.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable messaging, so that it benefits every citizen.