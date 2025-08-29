PM Modi 'abused' in Bihar: Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to ‘apologise’; BJP-Congress workers clash | What happened?

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the alleged abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga. Amit Shah's sharp attack comes even as the Bihar Police arrested the accused earlier on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Motihari, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Thursday.(HT Photo)

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at the prime minister, his late mother,” said Amit Shah in Guwahati, adding that the Congress leader's politics “touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar”.

The incident has snowballed into a massive political controversy in poll-bound Bihar as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress workers clashed in Patna on Friday.

What is the issue?

A purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against PM Narendra Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.

A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

Strong reactions