PM Modi accuses Congress of “spreading panic and fear” during global crises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Indian National Congress of triggering panic and fear in the country during global crises for political gain, while asserting that India has remained stable due to unity and government efforts. PM Modi accuses Congress of fuelling panic amid global crises, (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s handling of rising global fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict and said that some political parties wait for difficult situations to benefit politically.

“Unfortunately some political parties try to take political advantage even during crises. Congress waits for trouble in the country so that it can gain political benefit. Even when fuel prices are rising worldwide, the government is trying to ensure the burden does not fall on citizens, but Congress spreads rumours so that panic spreads, people stand in lines at petrol pumps and gas agencies, and chaos spreads so that they can do politics on it,” he said.

The PM was addressing a public gathering at Vav-Tharad, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth approximately ₹20,000 crore for North Gujarat.

Referring to protests at the Global AI Summit in Delhi, he said, “Being away from power makes the Congress party desperate. During the Global AI Summit in Delhi, when the whole world was praising India, Congress leaders protested and tried to damage India’s image in front of the world. Even today Congress is speaking the language of foreign forces that do not like India. People must remain alert from such conspiracies.”

On global instability, Modi said wars and unrest in West Asia had affected the entire world and led to rising fuel prices, but India managed to keep the situation under control. “India’s biggest strength has always been unity during difficult times. Recently the world has seen wars, unrest and instability, especially in West Asia, which affected the entire world. Prices of petrol, diesel and gas increased across the world. Even in such a crisis, India kept the situation under control. Behind this is the unity and strength of the people of India,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on development in Gujarat, welfare schemes, renewable energy projects and housing schemes. “The day is not far when Gujarat will emerge as a very big centre of renewable energy in the world,” he said.

“Gujarat has shown that infrastructure projects are important for development, but welfare schemes are equally important. Roads, highways and railways must develop, but the lives of villages, the poor and ordinary people must also improve,” he added.

Reflecting on his 25-year association with the development of this region, the Prime Minister noted that the chain of development he was fortunate to initiate as chief minister has continued uninterrupted, now strengthened further by the current government since 2014.

Detailing the road infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister spoke about the four-lane highway from Idar to Vadali Bypass, the highway upgradation from Dholavira to Santalpur, and the dedication of the complete Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway corridor. He emphasised that such connectivity brings industries, investment, and opportunities in its wake.

The Prime Minister spoke about the transmission projects linked to the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, which will generate 4.5 gigawatts of electricity. He recalled the launch of the country’s first solar park at Charanka in Patan district in 2010 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, noting that this early initiative laid the foundation for Gujarat’s current leadership in renewable energy.

He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and said thousands of families had received permanent houses. “If 40,000 families have received houses today, then the blessings and the merit belong to the citizens of the country. It is the strength of one vote which gave the opportunity to serve and because of that 40,000 people got their own permanent houses. The real credit belongs to the people. I am only an instrument,” he said.