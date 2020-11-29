e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat. Click here to watch live

PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat. Click here to watch live

Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi addressed Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi addressed Mann Ki Baat(Screengrab)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

On November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people about topics for his programme.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” he had tweeted.

Watch Mann Ki Baat live here:

 
