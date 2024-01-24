PM Modi addresses NCC, NSS volunteers, calls Gen Z as India’s ‘Amrit generation’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers set to participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers (Twitter/@BJP4India)

Calling ‘Gen Z’ the ‘Amrit generation’, Modi reiterated India’s resolve to becoming a developed nation by 2047 and emphasized the importance of the next 25 years for the future of India and the present generation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Even though the present generation is referred to as Gen Z”, the PM said, “I prefer to call you the Amrit generation.”

“It is the government’s resolve to fulfil all the dreams of the Amrit generation, create countless opportunities, and remove all obstacles in their paths”, he said.

“Every dream of the Amrit generation must come true. Every opportunity should be abundant in the path of the Amrit generation. Every hurdle on the way of the Amrit generation’s progress should be removed,” said Prime Minister Modi.

‘Nation First’ should be the guiding principle of the Amrit generation, the PM reiterated encouraging the youth to consider the benefit the country would derive from their actions. Drawing inspiration from space achievements, Modi cited the example of Chandrayaan, emphasizing the importance of consistency, regardless of success or failure.

The PM further acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Amrit generation. “You will become the architects of a glorious future for India,” he said, urging them to align their aspirations with the progress and well-being of the nation.

“The success of the Amritkal journey lies in dedicating every effort, dream, and aspiration to the betterment of India,” said Modi.

“You are my top priority. You have the ability to lead the world,” he added.

Modi highlighted India’s intellectual capabilities to provide new directions to the world and discussed government initiatives, including opportunities in the space sector, ease of doing business, and private sector participation in defence.

Addressing education reforms, he encouraged the youths to engage more with research and innovation through the establishment of the National Research Foundation and Atal Tinkering labs.

“Fitness should be your top priority. Motivation may sometimes decrease, but discipline is what keeps you on the right path,” Modi said, emphasizing discipline and fitness. Acknowledging organisations like the NCC, the NSS, and the Cultural Camps, Modi introduced ‘My Yuva Bharat’ and urged the youth to register as ‘My Bharat’ volunteers.

He encouraged active participation of the youth during Republic Day celebrations through two tasks—writing down their experiences in a diary and sharing what they learned from Republic Day on the NaMo app, either in written form or through a recorded video. “Through the NaMo app, today’s youth can stay continuously connected with me. When you keep your mobile in your pocket, you can tell the world that you keep Narendra Modi in your pocket,” he said.

Expressing confidence, he concluded, “I have faith in your abilities. Study well, become a responsible citizen, protect the environment, avoid bad habits, and take pride in your heritage and culture.”