Highlights | Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged for long, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi in Jharkhand

assembly-elections

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti. The PM is also scheduled to address a rally in Jamshedpur later in the day.

The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Here are the highlights from his rally:

- PM Modi appeals to the people to vote in large numbers to ‘reveal the lies of Congress and JMM’. Says, the election is for the development of Jharkhand. Asks people to remember the Lotus symbol.

- PM Modi warn people to be beware of Congress, says Congress has eyes on Jharkhand’s mineral wealth and want to loot it.

- BJP has made many efforts to promote tourism in the state and people from India and abroad come here to visit.

- Our government created the district mineral fund which stipulates that a certain percentage of revenue has to be spent in the district itself.

- Now that Jharkhand has turned 19, the next five years are very important for the state. Don’t miss the opportunity. I am always ready for you, just need your cooperation.

- The BJP government is giving special attention to tribal areas. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which created a separate Jharkhand state and created a separate ministry of tribal affairs.

- PM Modi says JMM-Congress alliance’s politics is that of deception, while BJP’s is of service.

- Lord Ram left Ayodhya as prince but returned as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ as he spent time with Adivasis: PM Modi at poll rally.

- The issue of Ayodhya which the Congress and others kept on dragging for long has been peacefully resolved.

--- Says in states ruled by the Congress, the governments have not been able to fulfil any of its promises and thus, people have been forced to take to roads.

- The double engine of BJP in Centre and state is working to make lives of farmers and tribals easier. There is direct transfer in the bank accounts of farmers.

- The BJP government in Jharkhand has broken the back of naxalism: PM Narendra Modi tells poll rally.

- People of Jharkhand have faith in BJP that it alone can ensure state’s development:

- Today in Jharkhand, there is solar power being generated; says Khunti has been joined with Paradip with an oil pipeline.