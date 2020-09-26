e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA

‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Modi will reflect on a united front against terrorism, a global call for fight against the spread of coronavirus disease and highlight steps to be taken for the fight against climate change.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi will reflect on a united front against terrorism, a global call for fight against the spread of coronavirus disease and highlight steps to be taken for the fight against climate change.

PM Modi is scheduled as the first speaker of the session.

He will also focus on the “5-S approach” of samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation), shanti (peace) and samriddhi (prosperity).

