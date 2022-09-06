PM Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme to develop 14,500 schools across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana under which 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded as PM-SHRI schools.

These schools will become model schools and will encapsulate the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

PM Modi made the announcement on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

“Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said the PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. “(They will) Emphasise on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. “Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more,” PM Modi said.

“The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP,” he added.

Earlier in June, during the National Conference of School Education Ministers in Gandhinagar, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the PM-SHRI schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020.

Pradhan on Monday said PM-Shri schools are the Prime Minister’s “gift of knowledge to India”.

“PM Shri Schools will also offer leadership to other schools in the region for making the learning environment more joyful as well as improving educational outcomes. Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for this landmark initiative to boost India’s education landscape,” he said.

According to the union education ministry, these 14,500 schools will be selected from existing schools managed by the central government and state/union territories government.

“The PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020 and act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The aim of these schools will not only be qualitative teaching, learning and cognitive development, but also creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills, “the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said the pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable.

“Focus will be on achieving proficiency in learning outcomes of every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based,” it said.

These schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room, among others, that is inclusive and accessible, the ministry said, adding they will also be developed as “green schools” with water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and integration of organic lifestyle in curriculum.

“They will provide leadership in their respective regions in providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020,” the ministry said.