Home / Education / News / Teachers' Day: PM Modi interacts with National Award winning teachers

Teachers' Day: PM Modi interacts with National Award winning teachers

news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 07:45 PM IST

Teachers' Day: While addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister paid homage to 2nd Indian President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers' Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with National Award winning teachers on Teachers Day' in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Teachers' Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with National Award winning teachers on Teachers Day' in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk

Prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award winning teachers on the occasion of teacher’s day in New Delhi.

While addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister paid homage to 2nd Indian President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“Today, when the country has started fulfilling its colossal dreams of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's efforts in the field of education inspire all of us. On this occasion, I congratulate all the teachers who received the National Award”, said the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the appreciation received by the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that it is a step in the right direction. Talking about teacher’s role in formation of NEP, he said “Teachers played a major role in the formulation of the Policy.”

Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education, Smt Annapurna Devi were also present at the event.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. 45 teachers are selected from across the country through an online three-stage process.

On the occasion Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also announced a new initiative - PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) under which more than 14500 schools across the country will be developed.

This will be a new centrally sponsored scheme. The PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020 and act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based.

The PM Shri schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room etc. which will be inclusive and accessible.

(with inputs from agencies)

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teachers' day pm modi national award teachers + 2 more
teachers' day pm modi national award teachers + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out