Teachers' Day: PM Modi interacts with National Award winning teachers

Prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award winning teachers on the occasion of teacher’s day in New Delhi.

While addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister paid homage to 2nd Indian President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“Today, when the country has started fulfilling its colossal dreams of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's efforts in the field of education inspire all of us. On this occasion, I congratulate all the teachers who received the National Award”, said the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the appreciation received by the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that it is a step in the right direction. Talking about teacher’s role in formation of NEP, he said “Teachers played a major role in the formulation of the Policy.”

Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education, Smt Annapurna Devi were also present at the event.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. 45 teachers are selected from across the country through an online three-stage process.

On the occasion Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also announced a new initiative - PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) under which more than 14500 schools across the country will be developed.

This will be a new centrally sponsored scheme. The PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020 and act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based.

The PM Shri schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room etc. which will be inclusive and accessible.

