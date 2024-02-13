 PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme. How to apply? Check step-by-step process | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme. How to apply? Check step-by-step process

PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme. How to apply? Check step-by-step process

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced his government's scheme to encourage people to install solar panels on their rooftops.

Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed atop a building, home, or a residential property. (Representational image)
Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed atop a building, home, or a residential property. (Representational image)

Modi said that with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The scheme was first announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Interim Budget 2024-'25.

Modi said that under the solar panel scheme, substantive subsidies will be provided to the beneficiaries of the scheme and that they will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people,” he said.

The government will also incentivise urban local bodies and panchayats to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. “At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,” Modi pointed out.

Under rooftop installation, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are fixed atop a building, home, or a residential property. One can apply at for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by visiting – https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Step 1

Register in the portal with the following:

  • Select your State
  • Select your electricity distribution company
  • Fill in your electricity consumer number.
  • Enter your mobile number
  • Enter your email

Step 2

  • Login with your consumer number and mobile number
  • Apply for the rooftop solar as per the form

Step 3

  • Wait for your feasibility approval
  • Get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM

Step 4

  • Once installation is completed , submit the plant details and apply for net meter

Step 5

  • Commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal, after installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM

Step 6

  • Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal.
  • You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
