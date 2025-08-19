PM Modi appeals to Opposition support for CP Radhakrishnan as vice president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for unanimous election of NDA’s vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan at the parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers in Delhi. Radhakrishnan was felicitated at the meeting of MPs. (PTI photo)

Radhakrishnan was felicitated at the meeting of MPs, by Prime Minister Modi and several BJP allies.

PM Modi also criticised India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for agreeing to sign the Indus Waters Treaty without taking Parliament and the Union cabinet into confidence, said people aware of the details.

Addressing the gathering of ruling MPs, the PM is learnt to have said that owing to the treaty, India did not get its fair share of water. India decided to put the treaty in abeyance, post the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir.

A person aware of the details said the PM told the lawmakers that now, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir can get water which was otherwise diverted to the neighbouring country.

“The PM said there was no consultation with the cabinet and no detailed discussion on the issue, when there was an uproar, it was then discussed in Parliament where not only the opposition but even lawmakers from the opposition side expressed concerns about the treaty,” said a person familiar with the details.