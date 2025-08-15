PM Narendra Modi's strong message to Pakistan from Red Fort: ‘India will not differentiate…’

In a strong message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conference in New Delhi.(ANI file)

Hailing the armed forces on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi said it dealt a severe blow to Pakistan as new details of damages suffered by the country are emerging every day.

Addressing the 79th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi once again made it clear that India will not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

"What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said. I salute our brave soldiers who punished those behind the Pahalgam attack beyond their imagination," he said.

The PM said after the Pahalgam attack, the government had given a free hand to the armed forces to respond to the attack.

"After the 22nd, we gave a free hand to our armed forces. They decide the strategy, target and time. Our Forces did what had never been done for several decades. We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and razed their terrorist headquarters to the ground...Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day, and new information is coming out daily," Modi said.

"If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply. We have now set a new normal. Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity with no difference," he said.

Modi also said the Indus Water Treaty was an injustice to the people of India and was "one-sided."

The Prime Minister said India and its farmers have the sole right to the country's share of the Indus River waters.

"The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India's share of water belongs only to India and its farmers. A compromise on farmers' interests and national interests is not acceptable to us. India has decided that blood and water will not flow together. Our country has been bearing the pain of terrorism for many decades," he said.